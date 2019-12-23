Investigation of an apartment fire in Arlington is still ongoing

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Traffic is now flowing again after Arlington fire crews responded to an apartment fire in Vermont Gardens Condominium.
Crews responded to a fire on the first floor of the apartment Friday afternoon on the 2000 block of North Vermont Street. Fire and Water cleanup restoration is still helping residents get their belongings.
A neighbor who spoke with WDVM says the residents are okay. Officials say no injuries were reported.
