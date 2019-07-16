Investigation continues for deadly virus outbreak at retirement community

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — A virus outbreak claimed the lives of two elderly residents and left more than 50 sick at Greenspring retirement living facility in Fairfax County. At least three more illnesses were reported on Monday.

Officials say the cause hasn’t yet been identified but it’s a respiratory illness that’s been causing symptoms often associated with the flu.

“So far have been about 60 people who have developed symptoms ranging from a cough for other upper respiratory symptoms all the way up to pneumonia,” Dr. Ben Schwartz, Director of Epidemiology and Population Health for the Fairfax County Health Department said.

Since June 30, 23 of the 60 that were ill have been hospitalized. Two people have died.

“What we do know is that these were individuals who developed pneumonia, were sent to the hospital but also were older people who had complex medical problems,” said Dr. Schwartz.

Experts say it’s not surprising for an outbreak to occur at an assisted living facility. However, the time of year has health officials concerned.

“When you have older adults who have complex medical problem and diseases that affect their immunity… typically they occur in the winter or spring and may be associated with the virus-like influenza,” Dr. Schwartz said.