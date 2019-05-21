Invasive species Northern Snakehead found in Lake Frederick Video

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. - Ask anglers in the mid-Atlantic region and they'll tell you the Northern Snakehead fish has quite the reputation.

"A lot of myths out there that this fish can walk on land and things like that and breathe air," said Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries District Biologist Brad Fink.

Although the fish does have the ability to breathe out of water for a time and it can wriggle on land to a certain extent, they aren't poisonous or prone to attack people or animals, as some rumors claim.

"The myth of how bad these fish are is not true from that standpoint," Fink said.

The invasive species may not pose a threat to people, but it can be a problem for other species of fish, like the Crappie, Bluegill, and Bass found in Lake Frederick in Frederick County, Virginia, where two Northern Snakeheads were recently found.

"With every body of water, you have a blend of predator and prey," said Paul Bugas, the VDGIF's Region 4 Fisheries Manager. "It doesn't mean the Snakehead is necessarily going to go and consume every bass in this lake, but it could put an impact on the prey base as well which will eventually impact the bass."

Although the Northern Snakehead fish was first seen in Maryland in 2002, biologists say it wasn't seen in Virginia until 2004, where it has been located in several inland waterways.

It wasn't seen in Lake Frederick until much more recently, when Bugas says it was introduced by a human -- which in Virginia is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail if convicted, or a $2,500 fine.

According to Alan Snapp, the General Manager of Gregory's Lakeside Bait and Tackle, rumors of the fish first started in 2018.

"There's a gentleman fishing out there last year and he was fishing off the pier and he thought that he saw Snakehead go under the pier last year," said Snapp. "But we really didn't know whether he knew what a Snakehead looked like, or whether he saw a small Northern Pike. Evidently, he knew what he was talking about."

In April, a fisherman caught a Northern Snakehead in the lake. It was reported to the VDGIF, who began monitoring the lake.

"We found the first one in here just a couple of weeks ago," Bugas said. "We confirmed it with our sampling gear last week, another one, so we know that there's probably a small population in here."

Biologists are continuing to monitor the lake, searching for signs of the fish.

'We don't know what type of impact it may have on the fishery," Fink said. "That's the reason we're here getting some data now and we're gonna track this over the years if they do keep showing up."

Biologists and anglers alike say the best thing to do is to kill the Northern Snakehead.

"If a person would catch 'em out here, by all means take them out of the lake, whether they're going to eat 'em or they're just going to remove them and kill them," Snapp said.

Bugas took a much more direct approach.

"We don't want them to leave the premises alive."