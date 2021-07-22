Invasive plant removal now included in a Fairfax County program

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Invasive plant removal will now be included in Fairfax County’s “Operation Stream Shield” program which started in 2019.

The Department of Public Works and Environmental Services and the Office to Prevent and End Homelessness began this project to benefit the environment and to help people experiencing homelessness. Participants of the program who are experiencing homelessness are given a normal stipend while helping keep streams clean by removing litter and invasive plants.

“Develop workforce pathways that allow homeless shelter clients opportunities to develop the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in a diverse economy,” said Ambrose. “Non-native invasive species are a component of operation stream shield because they pose a threat to the integrity of the county’s natural areas and native species,” Heather Ambrose with Public Works and Environmental Services said.

For an instructional video on how to remove these invasive plants, click here.

