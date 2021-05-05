Intoxicated man, found with PCP, dies after strangling woman

GAINESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department reported Robert Leroy Reid of Manassas died after being arrested for assaulting a woman.

According to police, officers responded to the 7400 block of Carver Road in Gainesville to investigate a fight. When they arrived, they found Reid, who appeared to be under the influence. A preliminary investigation found Reid allegedly grabbed a 38-year-old woman from behind, placed his arm around her neck dragged her, then proceeded to bite her, causing a minor injury. The victim was able to break free and received treatment from rescue personnel.

Neighbors witnessed the incident and called the police. Authorities searched Reid and found a vial of liquid, suspected to be PCP. Based on the preliminary investigation, police were able to take Reid into custody for abduction, strangulation and other charges associated with the incident.

Prior to police transporting Reid to the Adult Detention Center (ADC), police said he showed signs of a seizure, leading officers to contact rescue personnel who responded to the scene. According to police, Reid refused transport to the hospital and further treatment. Police then transported Reid to the ADC for processing in connection with a felonious assault.

Once there, he became unresponsive. Officers and ADC staff immediately performed CPR on the suspect before he was transported to the hospital where he later died. Reid was then transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The PWCPD said two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.