Interactive art installation and coat drive benefits Volunteers of America

TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) — The Tysons Galleria Mall partnered with Richmond based artist, Noah Scalin, to create a holiday installation of coats, scarves, hats and gloves to benefit Volunteers of America in Alexandria.

Noah Scalin building the piece.

Courtesy: Tysons Galleria.

Even in a rush to get your shopping done, it’s hard to miss Noah Scalin’s massive installation of coats on the ground floor, detailing hands holding a candle.

“We wanted to really have that human element of connection in there so it felt like really nice, warm image that would sort of feel good to people,” said Scalin.

From afar, the piece looks like a pile of coats until you reach the correct point.

“They’re created in what’s called amorphic perspective and what that means is that it only looks really correct from one point. When you’re directly in front of it, looking straight on, then the image is resolved,” Scalin said.

Noah Scalin with the finished piece. Courtesy: Tysons Galleria.

Scalin spent three nights in the mall working to build this piece, making decisions in the moment.

“I kind of treat the clothing like my paint, so my palette was set and I had my colors laid out, so I knew what I had to work with, but before I got there, I knew what the image was, but I had no idea exactly how I would color it or how it would come out until I saw what I had,” stated Scalin.

Scalin is grateful his works of art can benefit the community in many ways.

“When somebody gives you an opportunity to do something like this where I’m making art, which I love to do, and then I’m touching lives, connecting with people across the country and then obviously helping out people in Northern Virginia, it just makes me feel amazing,” Scalin said.

The last day to see the piece is January 1, then the coats will be on their way to their next destination-to benefit families in need.