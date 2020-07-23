Inova to open second Schar Cancer Institute on Loudoun campus

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — The Inova Schar Cancer Institute’s physicians, therapists, and other team members are averaging at least 400 patients a day on the Inova Fairfax Hospital campus. In 2019, 19 percent of Inova Schar’s patients traveled from Loudoun County for treatment. Next spring, patients won’t have to travel to Fairfax, as Inova is building a second Schar Cancer Institute location on the Inova Loudoun Hospital campus.

Disease site experts, symptom management (like massages and acupuncture), support groups, and more are available to cancer patients and their families — all in one place. One cancer patient typically sees an oncologist, radiation therapist, and surgeon who may work in different locations. Inova Schar’s Director Dr. John Deeken says patients’ treatments at Inova are faster and have better outcomes because doctors and therapists, with the help of new patient coordinators and nurse navigators, can set up a patient’s treatment plan on the very first visit.

Having a second Inova Schar Cancer Institute location will also cut down time spent in the car. “Our mission is to make sure that patients who live in Northern Virginia don’t have to travel to Washington D.C; don’t have to go to New York or Houston for their care. They can get that world class care here, close to home,” Deeken said. “And that’s what we’ve seen. And as we’ve seen our growth in the last year and the number of patients we’ve been honored to serve, that’s where that’s coming from. Patients realize they can get that care here with what we’ve built at Inova.”

The 16,000 square foot facility will be built adjacent to Inova Loudoun Hospital’s patient tower, which opened in April. Medical staff will be able to treat 10 major cancers in adult and pediatric patients. Inova, a nonprofit health care system, has already locked down half of the funding but it’s asking donors to help reach its $1.5 million goal. If the money’s raised in the next few months, construction is slated to begin this fall.

