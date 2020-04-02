Inova sees surge in donations, words of encouragement during pandemic

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — For safety reasons, the Inova Health System cannot accept homemade masks during the pandemic, but it is accepting food donations, monetary donations and words of encouragement online.

Chief Philanthropy Officer and President of the Inova Health Foundation Sage Bolte says in the eight days since Inova launched its website for extra help during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s received about 200 messages of encouragement from community members and thousands of dollars in donations.

Bolte says Inova received a donation from a woman whose son was treated by Inova staff nine years ago. One note said: “Thank you so much for everything you’re doing for us in the community. We’re so grateful to all of you and your families for the sacrifices you are making for us. This is not easy for anyone but I feel so much better knowing that we have folks like you helping us.”

The medical team and hospital staff members at the Inova Loudoun campus in Lansdowne are being fed by generous restaurants and businesses in the area. Trauma Nurse Specialist Lindsay Schoem says she feels safe every day and hasn’t experienced such teamwork before.

“Our leadership has taught us and encouraged us to be at the front line,” Schoem said, “but those letters that just say, ‘Thank you for all sticking together and taking care of my grandma; taking care of my father,’ it just means the world to us.”

Inova has launched an Emergency Preparedness Fund on its website. All donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000.