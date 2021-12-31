Inova opens COVID-19 testing site in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Inova is opening a testing site for symptomatic individuals in the community.

The site opened on Dec. 30 at 2990 Telestar Court, Falls Church, and will be open every week, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site is only available for people actively experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The testing site comes just one day after Inova urged those experiencing symptoms to get tested at local clinics.

“The goal of the site is to offload some of the volume that is going to the emergency rooms to help with symptomatic covid-19 testing. So this is for people that have mild symptoms that are needing testing, and so we are doing PCR, self swabs at our location,” said Mara Carter, Inova Senior Director of Operations.

Appointments are required at this site to be tested.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.mychart.inova.org.