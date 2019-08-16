Inova Loudoun’s Ashburn emergency room is only ER in VA to receive nursing award

The ER has only been open since October of 2015.

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Inova Loudoun’s free-standing emergency room was awarded the Emergency Nurses Association’s 2019 Lantern Award. It’s the only ER in Virginia to be recognized this year.

“It really is all about providing care to our community; taking care of our patients and each other,” said the ER’s clinical director Kimberlee Klein. “We’re very tickled to receive it. Just ecstatic.” Klein has commuted from West Virginia for 16 years to work in the Inova Health System.

Staff submitted 30 articles that demonstrated exceptional results in professional practice and patient care. The ER has only been open since October of 2015, but it’s one of only three free-standing emergency rooms in the state that’s recognized as “stroke ready” by the joint commission.

