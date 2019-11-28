Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center placed in top 19% in country

The center prepares its patients to return or be admitted to assisted and independent living.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is among only 19 percent of skilled nursing facilities in the U.S. that have been recognized as a 2019, 2020 “best nursing home” by the U.S. News and World Report.

The nursing and rehabilitation center was deemed “high performing”: the highest possible rating for short term rehabilitation. The center is one of 15,000 of its kind in the country. The 100-bed, not-for-profit facility provides physical, occupational and speech therapy for its patients, aged from mid-sixties to nineties.

“Some of them are older with replacements so they have to get back on their feet, so it takes them longer to heal and they come here,” said Jillian Adams, director of nursing. “They’re scared and we make sure from the time they walk in that they’re going to be safe and we’re going to take care of them and they’re going to have a great experience here.”

Adams says most of the patients come with heart or respiratory problems or are recovering from pneumonia or hip surgeries. The center prepares its patients to return or be admitted to assisted and independent living. The average stay is between 20 to 22 days.

The facility has also been recognized by the Joint Commission, the American Health Care Association, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.