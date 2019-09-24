Inova Loudoun Hospital unveils Virts Miller Family Emergency Trauma Center

The emergency room never closed during its renovations. Patients were even being treated during the opening ceremony, which took place in front of the building.

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — After about three years, Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Virts Miller Family Emergency Trauma Center’s expansion and renovations are complete.

Sharon Virts and Scott Miller donated $4 million to the hospital. “We have one of the best facilities in the world to take care of each of us,” said Miller.

“Your donations have allowed us to go from excellent to exceptional,” said Edward Puccio, medical director of Inova Loudoun’s Department of Emergency Medicine.

The Lansdowne Campus is now ready to treat trauma patients with two new trauma bays, a resuscitation room, and negative airflow rooms for infectious disease. Before the upgrades, many trauma patients had to be transported to another hospital.

Chief Philanthropy Officer Sage Bolte says Sharon and Scott’s donations have made the hospital the county’s only Level 3 trauma center. “This designation allows us to provide a higher level of care to patients closer to home,” said Bolte.

The E.R. and trauma center are just two of the hospital’s major renovations that are currently underway. Its Master Plan, which includes a brand new patient tower, is expected to be completed in 2020.