Inova Loudoun Hospital sets up extra patient screening outside its ER entrance

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — Inova Loudoun Hospital has set up additional screenings near its emergency room entrance for patients before they’re admitted into the hospital.

Inova says this is the best way to keep its patients, teams, and community safe while coronavirus testing it’s widely available. The unit is not for COVID-19 testing. Patients will first be screened for their symptoms. Patients with respiratory symptoms will be directed to an auxiliary screening unit for further evaluation.

Inova says only people who are having difficulty breathing, or flu-like symptoms that aren’t improving, should visit the ER. If you are experiencing other symptoms, contact your primary health care provider or visit an urgent care, instead.