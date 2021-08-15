Inova Loudoun Hospital receives national award, recognizing their emergency services

INOVA Loudoun is one of just 33 emergency departments selected across the nation to receive the honor.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Inova Loudoun Hospital is one of just 33 emergency departments across the United States to receive the 2021 Emergency Nurses Association Lantern Award.

The honor recognizes hospitals for their practice and leadership nationwide. Inova Loudoun was recognized for exceptional and innovative performance in emergency care.

April Brown, AVP of Campus & Clinicial Operations, says the staff in Inova’s emergency departments are a large contributing factor for receiving the award.



“I think it really has to do with the support, collaboration, that is truly our motto here, it’s all about collaboration from the top down,” said Brown. “I think that’s what makes us successful, everyone has a voice, within our whole system as well as our community — we bring them in, we partner with them.”

The Inova Virts Miller Family Emergency and Trauma Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital Cornwall Wheeler Family Emergency Department – Leesburg were both recipients out of only three hospitals in Virginia to win the award.