Inova Loudoun Hospital names Susan Carroll as president

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Inova Loudoun Hospital has named Susan Carroll, FACHE, MA, MHA, as its new president.

Carroll is stepping into the permanent role of president, after serving in the interim role since July. She was also serving as president of Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Carroll began her career at the hospital in 1996. Since then, she has held many titles — including serving as president at four other Inova hospitals before assuming her role at Inova Loudoun.

Carroll has a lot to accomplish in her new role.

She will work to establish areas of clinical growth and actively participate in the recruitment and retention of physicians to continue to cultivate an effective, high-quality, high performing medical staff. Susan will partner with Inova service line leaders in partnership with the Inova Clinical Enterprise Triad. Susan will also retain system-wide leadership over Security and Emergency Management and Supply Chain Management. Inova Loudoun press release

Carroll says one of her main goals is to prioritize the mental health of hospital staff this coming year.



“This last year and a half has been a struggle for everybody in healthcare, “said Carroll. “Our team members have worked so hard for our hospital, and they work so hard for the community. We’re really focusing on care of the caregiver for the next year, making sure our team members know just how appreciative we are.”