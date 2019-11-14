Inova Loudoun Hospital hosts over 60 LCPS students for its annual “Job for a Day”

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — For the 17th year, Inova Loudoun Hospital opened its doors…emergency, doctors’ offices, and otherwise…to a record number of Loudoun County Public School students, grades 11 through 12.

“I hear back from our team members here who say, ‘I learned so much from my student and this is what they were talking about, these were the questions that they were asking,'” said Stacey Metcalfe, director of community relations for Inova Loudoun Hospital. “It’s bi-directional and a win-win for everybody.”

About 30 students shadowed hospital staff to get a feel for career opportunities that lie ahead for them, including positions in labor and delivery, surgery, children’s ER, and physical medicine and rehab. On Monday, another 30 will shadow hospital staff.

After graduation, junior Isabella Rutta wants to go into medicine. She was assigned to the Outpatient Specialty Rehabilitation Department, shadowing physicians who work with both pediatric and adult patients. Rutta says Wednesday’s experience allowed her to get to know the field outside of biology class.

“It’s nice to see the grander scale of it and the bigger picture and working with actual people in an actual setting too…It’s been really nice,” said Rutta.