Inova Loudoun Hospital finally gets to move into its new, 7-story patient tower

President of Inova Loudoun Hospital Deborah Addo.

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday, DPR Construction handed over the “key” to Inova Loudoun Hospital’s newest patient tower to its staff members.

The patient tower has been under construction since the fall of 2017 and is expected to open in April, with special tours starting in March.

The 7-story, 385,000 square foot building will house a brand new birthing inn, NICU unit, and updated patient rooms. About 50 percent of construction staff who worked on the tower are Loudoun County residents.

“It’s their family that we’ll be taking care of,” said President of Inova Loudoun Hospital Deborah Addo. “That gives a special sense of pride and we’ve seen it in everything that they’ve done.”

The tower is one phase of the hospital’s Loudoun Rising campaign: $300 million worth of new facilities and services.