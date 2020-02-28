Inova Health System & Washington Redskins host first responders for flag football tournament

"Being able to host all of them...where they can relax and have a good time with their friends is a great way for Inova to give back to the community."

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — First responders from Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia had the chance to unwind from their stressful jobs with a little bit of team bonding on Friday.

The Inova Health System’s fourth annual Hero Bowl hosted 10 teams of first responders in a flag football tournament inside the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.

“Most of the players schedules are very difficult, so being able to host all of them in one place in the same time to come out and enjoy a day where they can relax and have a good time with their friends is a great way for Inova to give back to the community,” said Licensed Athletic Trainer for Inova sports medicine Brett Gustman.

The Washington Redskins partnered with Inova to re-name its facility in 2016.