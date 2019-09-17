Inova Health System to enhance substance abuse treatment program

Family members are largely effected by their loved one's addiction, but are often left out of the treatment process.

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — The Hitt family of the HITT Construction company has donated $16 million to the Inova Health System to enhance the hospital’s substance abuse treatment services by including the patient’s family in the process.

Inova already offers medical detoxification, partial hospitalization programs and intensive outpatient programs for those battling substance abuse. Chairman of Psychiatry Michael Clark says the donation will help put measures in place to bridge the gaps between those levels of care. He says family members are largely affected by their loved one’s addiction, but are often left out of the treatment process.

“We know that treatment around substance use disorders is most successful when that person has a support system; has opportunities for more productive activities,” said Clark. “We’re trying to build a path back to those productive activities and that’s going to involve the family.”

Inova will be hosting former patients and their families in October as part of the first seminar of its Act on Addiction campaign. An Act on Addiction survey found 65 percent of adults in Northern Virginia reported they know someone who struggled with addiction.