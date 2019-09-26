Inova Fairfax Hospital to expand by 3.8 mil square feet to create an “innovation campus”

Inova estimates that activity on and related to the campus will generate $1.18 billion in economic impact by 2035.

MERRIFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has approved Inova Fairfax Hospital’s proposal to build an innovation campus at its location in Merrifield.

The “one stop shop” will feature more academic and research space at its campus, complimentary housing and hotels (which may be used by patients’ family members and friends) and retail.

“Researchers can work with clinicians and can work with academics and together they can create new healthcare invention and research and live on this campus,” said Tom McDuffie, senior vice president of Inova and president of Inova Reality.

Inova estimates that activity on and related to the campus will generate $1.18 billion in economic impact by 2035.

The campus is currently 1.2 million square feet. The proposed development will add 3.8 million square feet on the west side of the property.

McDuffie says Inova will be working with the county on rezoning in the next couple of weeks and hopes to get started on renovations by October 15.