Inova cancels vaccine appointments for FCPS employees due to limited supply

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Due to vaccine shortages, Inova announced they are canceling all Fairfax County Public School staff vaccine appointments for the foreseeable future.

According to FCPS Superintendent Dr. Brabrand, 5,000 staff members have been vaccinated with 22,000 registered and scheduled to get their vaccines. Many in the FCPS community are shocked about this news and are worried it may delay the return to in-person instruction.

The President of the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers Union, Tina Williams said in a statement, “Educators want more than anyone to be back in schools, but COVID-19 continues to surge in our community. We urge Fairfax County Public Schools to alter the return to school timeline given the current health metrics and this unfortunate shift in vaccine availability for school staff.”

In the announcement, Inova said those who received a first dose and are scheduled for a second appointment are prioritized. The hospital said it will be reaching out to those whose appointments were canceled as soon as more supply is available.