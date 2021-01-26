Inova cancels all first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Inova health is canceling all first dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, starting Tuesday.

According to Inova, the vaccine supply has severely diminished after a switch in the state’s distribution method. However, those who received the first dose from the hospital and are scheduled for a second dose appointment will still be prioritized.

A statement from Inova health officials said, “We understand and share the frustration that this news brings to our patients. when we receive more supply inventory, we will first prioritize patients who had an appointment scheduled and then focus on opening further appointments to eligible groups.”

Health officials say in the last month, Inova quickly established operations and administered more than 70,000 vaccines.