Innovative parking garage begins construction in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County officials and representatives celebrated the launch of construction on the Monument Drive Commuter Parking Garage and Transit Center.

Representatives from the Fairfax County Department of Transportation, the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and community partners participated in the event.

The parking garage will include eight levels and over eight hundred parking spaces, a bus transit center, pick up and drop off for ride-sharing, and indoor and outdoor bicycle storage. Officials say commuters and their comfort are the main focal point for the garage and center.

“What we’re celebrating here today is innovative transportation solutions that move people and give people options on how they get to work,” said Jeff McKay, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman.

The parking garage is also said to benefit the environment. Officials say the parking garage will include solar panels on its roof that will power electrical uses in the facility.

The commuter parking garage and transit center is expected to be complete in 2023.