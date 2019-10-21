Inmate transported to hospital after another inmate allegedly beats him

The 42-year-old victim was reportedly in his cell when 20-year-old Lazarus Wilson walked in and struck the victim several times in the face.

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — An inmate at the Manassas Adult Detention Center has been charged with severely wounding another inmate on October 19.

The 42-year-old victim was reportedly in his cell when 20-year-old Lazarus Wilson allegedly walked in and struck the victim several times in the face. The victim notified staff and was transported to an area hospital, according to authorities.

According to WDVM’s sister station 8 News, Wilson was arrested in January of 2018 for injuring members of a hotel cleaning crew in Stafford County. Before his arrest, Wilson was wanted on charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, animal cruelty and destruction of property.