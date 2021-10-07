Inmate dies at Virginia for profit prison, fifth death investigation this year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate died unexpectedly at Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Sept. 30.

The Virginia Department of Corrections informed 8News about the death on Wednesday. This is the third inmate to die at the prison since the beginning of August. The other two inmate deaths occurred within just days of each other. Five inmates have died at Lawrenceville Correctional Center this year.

The correctional center is Virginia’s only prison for profit.

According to VDOC, the Medical Examiner will determine the inmate’s cause of death. A death investigation is underway which VDOC says is common practice for any situation where a death was not anticipated.