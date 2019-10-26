Inmate assaults staff member at Manassas Adult Detention Center

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Thursday evening, Prince William County Police arrested a man at the Manassas Adult Detention Center (ADC) for allegedly assaulting a staff member.

Robert Thomas, 38, Diamond is charged with assault and battery on a corrections officer. Police say Diamond Struck a staff member following an argument.

The police investigation revealed the staff member at the was attempting to provide food to diamond, an inmate of the facility, until Diamond became agrumentative and assaulted the staff member. The accused remains incarcerated at the detention center.

