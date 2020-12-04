Injuries reported after a truck reportedly drove into embankment on I-81 South in Frederick County

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident on I-81 South near Winchester, causing injuries and traffic delays, according to the Frederick County Emergency Communication.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Officials say the 2020 Census is one for the books
- South Lake Elementary to get a new school building in 2023
- More than 200 Frederick County businesses impacted by food service grant
- Rainy end to the week, but the sun shines over the weekend
- Biggest sticking points in COVID-19 relief compromise in Congress
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App