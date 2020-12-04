Injuries reported after a truck reportedly drove into embankment on I-81 South in Frederick County

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident on I-81 South near Winchester, causing injuries and traffic delays, according to the Frederick County Emergency Communication.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories