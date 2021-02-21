Injured hiker rescued after falling off Sawtooth Trail in Roanoke County Saturday

An injured hiker was rescued after falling off of the Sawtooth Trail in Roanoke County. (Image courtesy of RoCo Fire & Rescue’s Twitter page).

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – An injured hiker had to be rescued Saturday after falling off Sawtooth Trail in Roanoke County.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. When Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the McAfee Knob parking lot, they had to walk about one mile to locate the hiker who had fallen down a steep embankment.

The hiker was said to have had a head injury.

A total of approximately 20 personnel responded to the call.

The hiker was ultimately rescued and was carried out through steep, icy terrain and over a creek before exiting near the Homeplace Restaurant.

The hiker was taken to the hospital with what was said to be non-life-threatening injuries around two hours after the initial call for rescue was placed.