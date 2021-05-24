Indoor vertical farm set to relocate to Herndon

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Beanstalk, an indoor vertical farming company, is moving operations to Herndon. Beanstalk will invest more than $2 million to expand production and create 29 new jobs in the area.

Beanstalk produces a variety of pesticide-free greens and specialty herbs using proprietary hydroponic growing technology. The company sells its salad mixes and herbs through national grocery chains, Northern Virginia farmers markets and online.

In a statement, Northam said, “Fairfax County is the perfect place for a startup like Beanstalk to put down roots and grow their company… We are pleased to support a project that blends agriculture, Virginia’s oldest and largest industry, with technology, one of the fastest-growing sectors of our economy.”

Two Alexandria natives, Mike and Jack Ross, founded Beanstalk with a mission to grow the world’s consumption of fresh produce, according to the Governor’s office.

Co-founder, Mike Ross, said in a statement, “Jack and I are incredibly proud to be developing our technology and growing local produce in Virginia… being ‘Virginia Grown’ ourselves, we are excited to be bringing new technology to the industry and new jobs to our home state.”

According to the Governor’s office, “The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Fairfax County and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) to secure this project for the Commonwealth. Governor Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Fairfax County will match with local funds. Funding and services to support the company’s job creation will be provided through VEDP’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program.”