Indoor farm supplies chefs (and home chefs) with fresh greens

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Owner Ryan Pierce says he opened Fresh Impact Farms to connect D.C.’s chefs with fresh, healthy greens. Pierce also opened the indoor farm to shorten the distance between the growers and the consumers. “When you just take it at face value of the freshness the flavor, the nutritional value of the product, it’s far higher the sooner you can consume that product after it’s harvested versus the vast majority that’s coming across the country,” Pierce said. “You’re talking a few days – even a week – before you can purchase it at the grocery store.”

Pierce says the agriculture industry accounts for 30 percent of the world’s carbon output. He says reducing that carbon footprint starts with taking a look at how our food is grown. “It doesn’t matter what your profession is. If you aren’t well nourished, nothing else matters. So we can talk about sustainability, we can talk about the carbon footprint of cars and trucks and airplanes all we want. But if we don’t start at food first then we’re not going to actually create the systemic change we want.”

Fresh Impact Farms supplies chefs with high end specialty greens, like fennel and wrinkle crinkle cress. But when COVID-19 hit and the restaurant industry dried up, Pierce redirected the company to serve cooks at home. He removed 40 percent of all the farm’s crops to make room for standard culinary herbs, like lettuce, basil, and cilantro.

Much of it is sold in community supported agriculture shares, or CSA’s: an eight week subscription of salad greens, microgreens and herbs from $12 to $25 a week, with the option of delivery. The model has been so successful that Pierce aims to keep about 80 percent of it when the chefs are ready to return.

“All the chefs that we work with – they’re our friends. They’re people we want to spend time with – they’re people that we enjoy seeing once or twice a week – and we haven’t had the opportunity to do that in a while, so that’s something that we definitely miss,” Pierce said. “But it’s allowed us an opportunity to go into a market that we hadn’t planned on going into for at least a few years.”

