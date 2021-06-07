Indecent exposure incident on Columbia Pike under investigation

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an indecent exposure investigation.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Oak St., around 5:46 a.m. on June 2.

According to officials, the victim was walking in the area, when a man lifted up his shirt and exposed his genitals while looking at her.

The suspect is described as a black male, roughly 6 feet tall, weighing 160-180 pounds, and appears to be 20 to 30 years old.

He was wearing a light blue t-shirt and black gym shorts at the time of the incident.

