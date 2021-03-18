Incumbent 42nd District Delegate Kathy Tran running for re-election

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — Democrat Delegate Kathy Tran has served in Virginia’s 42nd district since 2018, and she’s running for a third term.

Tran came to America as a refugee when she was two years old; she said her parents believed America to be a place of hope, opportunity and freedom. She originally ran in 2017 to defend those values.

Now, Tran is focusing on the impacts of COVID-19 on district constituents, ensuring they have what they need to recover. She is also working towards expanding access to healthcare, prioritizing workforce developments and more.

As an Asian-American herself, Tran is focused on inclusivity as well.

“The last piece is making sure Virginia becomes more welcoming and inclusive. We’ve made a lot of gains in terms of expanding equality to LGBTQ Virginians, for immigrants, in the last couple of years, but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” stated Tran.

Recently, she said she’s working with constituents and advocacy groups to expand the rights of people with disabilities when they visit hospitals. She has constituents with family members who have disabilities who have had difficulties, particularly during the pandemic, when visiting the hospital. If Gov. Northam signs the bill into legislation, people who have a disability would have the right to bring a designated support person with them to the hospital.

To learn more about Delegate Kathy Tran, click here.

The 42nd district covers Mt. Vernon, Lorton, Springfield and Fairfax Station. The 2021 Virginia House of Delegates election will be held on Nov. 2.