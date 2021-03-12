Incumbent 13th District Delegate Danica Roem running for re-election

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Democrat Delegate Danica Roem has served in Virginia’s 13th district since 2019, and she’s running for reelection.

Delegate Roem is a lifelong Manassas resident who covered the district as a newspaper reporter for over nine years. She said she has always been involved in the community.

Since she assumed office, 23 of her bills have been signed by Governor Ralph Northam. She said one of her priorities for 2021 is getting through COVID by helping hundreds of constituents who have reached out for help with unemployment, Medicaid and more.

“I’m campaigning on constituent service, on taking care of fixing Route 28, on continuing to expand Medicaid, and really delivering on those core quality of life issues, while we work to make Virginia a more inclusive Commonwealth, so no matter what you look like, where you come from, how you worship, if you do, or who you love, that you are welcome, celebrated, respected and protected here because of who you are, not despite it and not for discriminatory politicians to tell you who you’re supposed to be,” said Delegate Roem.

So far, Republican Christopher Stone is Delegate Roem’s only challenger in the race. The 2021 Virginia House of Delegates election will be held on Nov. 2.

