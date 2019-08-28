Live Now
incenTrip app rewards DC area residents for “smart” commutes

App developed by the University of Maryland's Transportation Institute, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A new app is making going-green fun by offering incentives like money and gift cards to DC area travelers who are willing to change their usual commute to one that is smarter.

Officials in the Washington Metropolitan area are rewarding locals for making a commute that saves time, money and gas. The rewards are earned through the new incenTrip app which essentially turns the commute into a game. Those who chose to drive during less congested hours or drive in a more fuel-efficient manner can earn point that can go towards prizes.

“It doesn’t just incentivize people for getting out of their cars and into a car pool or getting out of a carpool and into a bus but it actually will incentivize people who continue to use their cars in a more cost-effective manner,” said Martin Nohe, Chairman for the National Capital Region Transportation Board.

The app was developed by the University of Maryland’s transportation institute and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

