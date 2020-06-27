In-person park programs will be allowed soon in Arlington

Virginia

Park officials said they will still have virtual programming if residents aren't comfortable venturing out

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)- Starting July 8th, Arlington County Parks and Recreation will be offering in person programs.

As the Commonwealth begins to open the parks will offer free in person programs in the park for all ages. Park officials said they will still have virtual programming if residents aren’t comfortable venturing out. Some of the programs will be an adult walking group, community arts outdoors, kickball, easy Tai Chi, line dancing, and more.

07/08/2020
7:00 pm-8:00 pm
Kickball (7 p.m.)
Virginia Highlands Park
07/09/2020
9:00 am-11:00 am
Bocce
High View Park
07/09/2020
9:00 am-10:00 am
Seated Strength Exercise (Thursdays)
Fort Ethan Allen Park
07/09/2020
9:30 am-10:30 am
Line Dancing in the Park
Barcroft Park
07/09/2020
10:00 am-11:00 am
Cool Creek Critter
Gulf Branch Nature Center & Park
07/09/2020
10:00 am-10:50 am
Fitness Workouts for Teens Ages 11-14 (Thursdays)
Thomas Jefferson Community & Fitness Center
07/09/2020
10:00 am-11:00 am
Preschool Playdates (High View Park)
High View Park
07/09/2020
11:15 am-12:05 pm
Fitness Workouts for Teens Ages 15-18 (Thursdays)
Thomas Jefferson Community & Fitness Center
07/09/2020
5:30 pm-6:15 pm
Group Exercise – Muscle Conditioning (Thursdays at Thomas Jefferson)
Thomas Jefferson Community & Fitness Center
07/09/2020
6:00 pm-7:30 pm
Family Kickball
Carver Community Center
07/09/2020
6:00 pm-8:30 pm
Frisbee
Virginia Highlands Park
07/09/2020
6:00 pm-8:00 pm
Rec on Wheels (Penrose Park)
Penrose Park
07/09/2020
7:00 pm-7:45 pm
Group Exercise – Muscle Conditioning (Thursdays at Tyrol Hill)
Tyrol Hill Park
07/10/2020
8:00 am-9:30 am
Fast Forwards 55+ Walking Group (July 10)
Aurora Hills Community Center
07/10/2020
9:00 am-10:00 am
Easy Tai Chi (Fridays)
Fairlington Community Center & Park
07/10/2020
9:00 am-10:00 am
Full Fitness
Thomas Jefferson Community & Fitness Center
07/10/2020
10:00 am-12:00 pm
Bike Trips for Teens (Bon Air Park)
Bon Air Park
07/10/2020
10:00 am-11:00 am
Line Dancing in the Park (Fridays)
Virginia Highlands Park
Arlington County Parks and Recreation

