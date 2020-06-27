In-person park programs will be allowed soon in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)- Starting July 8th, Arlington County Parks and Recreation will be offering in person programs.
As the Commonwealth begins to open the parks will offer free in person programs in the park for all ages. Park officials said they will still have virtual programming if residents aren’t comfortable venturing out. Some of the programs will be an adult walking group, community arts outdoors, kickball, easy Tai Chi, line dancing, and more.
|07/08/2020
7:00 pm-8:00 pm
|Kickball (7 p.m.)
Virginia Highlands Park
|07/09/2020
9:00 am-11:00 am
|Bocce
High View Park
|07/09/2020
9:00 am-10:00 am
|Seated Strength Exercise (Thursdays)
Fort Ethan Allen Park
|07/09/2020
9:30 am-10:30 am
|Line Dancing in the Park
Barcroft Park
|07/09/2020
10:00 am-11:00 am
|Cool Creek Critter
Gulf Branch Nature Center & Park
|07/09/2020
10:00 am-10:50 am
|Fitness Workouts for Teens Ages 11-14 (Thursdays)
Thomas Jefferson Community & Fitness Center
|07/09/2020
10:00 am-11:00 am
|Preschool Playdates (High View Park)
High View Park
|07/09/2020
11:15 am-12:05 pm
|Fitness Workouts for Teens Ages 15-18 (Thursdays)
Thomas Jefferson Community & Fitness Center
|07/09/2020
5:30 pm-6:15 pm
|Group Exercise – Muscle Conditioning (Thursdays at Thomas Jefferson)
Thomas Jefferson Community & Fitness Center
|07/09/2020
6:00 pm-7:30 pm
|Family Kickball
Carver Community Center
|07/09/2020
6:00 pm-8:30 pm
|Frisbee
Virginia Highlands Park
|07/09/2020
6:00 pm-8:00 pm
|Rec on Wheels (Penrose Park)
Penrose Park
|07/09/2020
7:00 pm-7:45 pm
|Group Exercise – Muscle Conditioning (Thursdays at Tyrol Hill)
Tyrol Hill Park
|07/10/2020
8:00 am-9:30 am
|Fast Forwards 55+ Walking Group (July 10)
Aurora Hills Community Center
|07/10/2020
9:00 am-10:00 am
|Easy Tai Chi (Fridays)
Fairlington Community Center & Park
|07/10/2020
9:00 am-10:00 am
|Full Fitness
Thomas Jefferson Community & Fitness Center
|07/10/2020
10:00 am-12:00 pm
|Bike Trips for Teens (Bon Air Park)
Bon Air Park
|07/10/2020
10:00 am-11:00 am
|Line Dancing in the Park (Fridays)
Virginia Highlands Park
