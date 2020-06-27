In-person park programs will be allowed soon in Arlington

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)-- Catholic Charities Pregnancy and Adoption Support joined organizations to host it's first virtual walk for life, to serve vulnerable women and families. The mission was to raise funds and protect woman and men struggling in an unplanned pregnancy.

Meaghan Lane, Pregnancy & Adoption Support, Program Director said,"The goal of this event was to raise funds for these ministries, and all of the money raised goes directly to serving women and family in crisis."