In-person graduation will happen at George Mason University, no date yet says University President

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday morning, George Mason University faculty and staff members answered the community’s questions over a virtual town hall. The university received over 300 questions from the community; more than half were from students. Students wondered what university resources were available for coping with the pandemic’s effects on their lives.

University President Anne Holton encouraged students to reach out to friends and family members and to take advantage of GMU’s student support services and telehealth services.

George Mason spent over $1 million last month to aid students with emergency needs and technology needs. Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance Carol Kissal says the university also spent considerable time and money to launch its courses online, which is why students are not seeing refunds for educational expenses. “Although the online education is, quite frankly, a very different format than what many of our students are used to, it’s still allows for the same level of learning and excellence and our faculty are committed to that.”

Kissal says students will, however, be receiving refunds for housing and board and dining.

For a little over a month, 5,200 George Mason University courses have been online. Holton says the university will be hosting a traditional graduation ceremony in person, but a date has not been set yet. A virtual commencement will take place on May 22. All events have been canceled through August 8.

Also in May, the university’s board will meet to discuss next year’s budget. Holton says board members will be weighing many unknowns as public universities will grapple with less federal and state financial support.

The university has yet to set a start date for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Holton says the university should announce that date by early June. The university already had an infectious disease response in place before the coronavirus reached Virginia. Holton thanked GMU’s Emergency Leadership Team, which meets almost daily.

About 30 university researchers are studying coronavirus treatments, diagnostics, and vaccines. Epidemiologists are studying how the virus is spread.