In-person graduation opportunities for Frederick County, Va Class of 2020

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia recently announced that they will be incorporating some in-person graduation opportunities for seniors.
Sherando, Millbrook, and James Wood high schools will each have a parade ceremony for students to participate in. Students will be able to get in their cars and drive a route around campus to be recognized for their accomplishments.
The parade will signify the end of the year hallway walk-throughs that students do through the Elementary school and High School.
The parades will also be held on the same day as the virtual ceremonies that were originally planned for each school. June 3 (Sherando), June 4 (James Wood), June 5 (Millbrook).
Students will also be able to participate in an in-person ceremony on June 11, 12 (rain dates June 13, 14). Graduates will be able to invite up to four guests and will be able to walk across the stage and get pictures. The ceremony times will be split up in order to abide by COVID-19 restrictions. The ceremonies will be private.
