In effort to decrease response times, City of Manassas will build new fire station

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — July 1 is the first day of the City of Manassas’ fiscal year 2020, and City Manager Pat Pate is looking forward to finally constructing the new and improved Fire Station 21.

While the project plans were officially submitted in 2016, Pate says its an effort that’s been 10 to 20 years in the making. The $11.5 million project, paid for through bonds, is an effort to decrease response times.

Currently, Stations 1 and 21 are a few blocks away from one another. Station 21 will move to the southern edge and will serve about a third of the city.

It will also be about 50 years newer than the city’s original fire station.

“It will… give [the firefighters] some opportunities to do some training and other things in the facility,” said Pate. “We have a tower in there to do some of their ladder training and some of their inside rescue training as well in this facility.”

Pate expects construction to take 12 to 18 months to complete, and the city plans to start at the end of August or early September of 2019. The old fire station will be used for offices and warehouse space.