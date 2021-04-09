Improvements coming to Leesburg Pike intersection

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A distracted driver ran through a red light on Route 7, crashed into another vehicle and killed the driver in December.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is moving forward with some changes to the intersection. As part of the project, extended turn lanes will be added to Leesburg Pike at Towlstown Road.

The Great Falls Citizen Association’s Executive Director Mike Barclay said, “That the community is seeking assurance that the intersection will be as safe as possible.”

Public feedback is also calling for a reduced speed limit.