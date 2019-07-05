Improperly disposed fireworks cause over $300K in damages to home

Fire and Rescue reports the fire started in the car port

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is urging residents to carefully dispose of used fireworks after improperly disposed ones set a carport on fire in Annandale early Friday morning.

Fire and Rescue reports the fire started in the carport and extended into the 2-story, single family home.

Four people were at home at the time of the fire. A neighbor reportedly discovered smoke a little after 1:00 in the morning as she was walking her dog.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and there were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.

Five occupants have been displace. Damages amount to about $381,000.