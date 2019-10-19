"Unfortunately the only change that I can envision now isnt the change in Trump, its the change of the rest of the republican party that empowers him."

ARLINGTON, VA (WDVM)– “Over and out, over and out” are the repeated words, participants chanted at the Impeach Trump, Then Vote Rally. With many similar political beliefs that were expressed today Marty Pearl, a rally participant shared his views.

“Unfortunately the only change that I can envision now isnt the change in Trump, its the change of the rest of the republican party that empowers him.” said Pearl.

Don Beyer, U.S Representative for Virginia’s 8th district said Republicans whine about there not being a vote in house but its only because they cant defend the behavior of the President.

The crowd was also filled with Virginia Dems to encourage people to vote the upcoming election.

Virgina Democrats and rally participants hope that the rally puts representatives in the seat to address issues, and put people in office with the best interest of the citizens.