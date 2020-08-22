Illegal plants seized at Dulles International

DULLES, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday Dulles International announced that they seized 165 prohibited plants from Thailand disguised as textiles.

Port director Daniel Escobedo said these plants were packaged for distribution throughout the country, some of the plants testing positive for a DEA schedule 1 drug, mescaline.

The parcels were originally seized on July 10 and 13, but specialists just confirmed what types of plants were in the shipments.

Escobedo tells me they see things like this every day, and have to continue to protect the homeland, a very challenging task when items are disguised.

“What we’re doing is keeping dangerous species, dangerous diseases, and funguses from entering into the country because they actually end up infecting our homeland, our farms, and our agriculture industry” said Escobedo.

Just last year, on a typical day, Escobedo said:

“Agriculture specialists nationwide found 4,695 prohibited plants, meats, animal products, and things with soil, so they do this a lot, and that’s at all of the US ports of entry.”

CBP is always on the lookout to keep the homeland safe.