One dead after ice cream tractor-trailer crashes on the Beltway Outer Loop

Virginia

One person confirmed dead

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MERRIFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash that closed the outer loop of the beltway Thursday morning and left one person dead.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:49 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-495 at exit 49 in Fairfax County. A tractor-trailer traveling south ran off the right side of the interstate and hit a cement barrier. The impact ruptured the truck’s fuel tank, which caught fire. The driver of the truck died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.