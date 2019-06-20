One dead after ice cream tractor-trailer crashes on the Beltway Outer Loop

MERRIFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash that closed the outer loop of the beltway Thursday morning and left one person dead.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:49 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-495 at exit 49 in Fairfax County. A tractor-trailer traveling south ran off the right side of the interstate and hit a cement barrier. The impact ruptured the truck’s fuel tank, which caught fire. The driver of the truck died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.