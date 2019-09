WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning at the 14.2-mile marker on I-66 in Warren County, Virginia State Police said.

Police report Steven Johnson, 45 of Spotsylvania lost control of his truck, running off the roadway and down an embankment, striking a tree. Johnson died as a result of his injuries.

Virginia State Police Trooper K. Orr is investigating the crash.