Hypothermia shelters in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Since 2005, Fairfax County has been partnering with local churches and organizations to ensure no one has to sleep in the cold during winter months.

The Hypothermia Prevention Program provides a place to shelter, food, and other basic needs, including clothing, help finding employment/housing, and more.

This year, they needed more space and more staff to run the program, so they turned to unused county facilities to socially distance guests. On average, the facilities house 215 guests per night and have already started seeing guests since doors opened on December 1.

“It’s really an incredible program and it’s saving lives who otherwise would be out in the cold, and we’ve made significant changes this year in response to the pandemic. We’re very grateful to our nonprofit partners and to the faith community who continues to support the program,” said Tom Barnett, Deputy Director, Office to Prevent and End Homelessness Department of Housing and Community Development.

The facilities will be open 24/7 until April 1.

Shelter locations:

Eleanor Kennedy Shelter

9155 Richmond Highway, Ft. Belvoir



9155 Richmond Highway, Ft. Belvoir Gerry Hyland Government Center, Suite 309

8350 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

Bailey’s Shelter and Supportive Housing

5914 Seminary Road, Falls Church

Embry Rucker Community Shelter

11975 Bowman Towne Drive, Reston



11975 Bowman Towne Drive, Reston North County Human Services Center, Reston Drop-In Entrance

1850 Cameron Glen Drive, Reston