Hypothermia shelters in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Since 2005, Fairfax County has been partnering with local churches and organizations to ensure no one has to sleep in the cold during winter months.

The Hypothermia Prevention Program provides a place to shelter, food, and other basic needs, including clothing, help finding employment/housing, and more.

This year, they needed more space and more staff to run the program, so they turned to unused county facilities to socially distance guests. On average, the facilities house 215 guests per night and have already started seeing guests since doors opened on December 1.

“It’s really an incredible program and it’s saving lives who otherwise would be out in the cold, and we’ve made significant changes this year in response to the pandemic. We’re very grateful to our nonprofit partners and to the faith community who continues to support the program,” said Tom Barnett, Deputy Director, Office to Prevent and End Homelessness Department of Housing and Community Development.

The facilities will be open 24/7 until April 1.

Shelter locations:

  • Eleanor Kennedy Shelter
    9155 Richmond Highway, Ft. Belvoir
     
  • Gerry Hyland Government Center, Suite 309
    8350 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
  • Bailey’s Shelter and Supportive Housing
    5914 Seminary Road, Falls Church
  • Embry Rucker Community Shelter
    11975 Bowman Towne Drive, Reston
     
  • North County Human Services Center, Reston Drop-In Entrance
    1850 Cameron Glen Drive, Reston
  • The Former Container Store
    8508 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

