FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Since 2005, Fairfax County has been partnering with local churches and organizations to ensure no one has to sleep in the cold during winter months.
The Hypothermia Prevention Program provides a place to shelter, food, and other basic needs, including clothing, help finding employment/housing, and more.
This year, they needed more space and more staff to run the program, so they turned to unused county facilities to socially distance guests. On average, the facilities house 215 guests per night and have already started seeing guests since doors opened on December 1.
“It’s really an incredible program and it’s saving lives who otherwise would be out in the cold, and we’ve made significant changes this year in response to the pandemic. We’re very grateful to our nonprofit partners and to the faith community who continues to support the program,” said Tom Barnett, Deputy Director, Office to Prevent and End Homelessness Department of Housing and Community Development.
The facilities will be open 24/7 until April 1.
Shelter locations:
- Eleanor Kennedy Shelter
9155 Richmond Highway, Ft. Belvoir
- Gerry Hyland Government Center, Suite 309
8350 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
- Bailey’s Shelter and Supportive Housing
5914 Seminary Road, Falls Church
- Embry Rucker Community Shelter
11975 Bowman Towne Drive, Reston
- North County Human Services Center, Reston Drop-In Entrance
1850 Cameron Glen Drive, Reston
- The Former Container Store
8508 Leesburg Pike, Vienna
- Hypothermia shelters in Fairfax County
- Virginia set to receive 480,000 COVID-19 vaccines this month, here’s what can you do in the meantime
- Maryland mourns the passing of former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes
- Chilled sunshine and very breezy on Tuesday
- COVID not stopping new small business investment in Shepherdstown
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App