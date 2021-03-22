Hydrant flushing set to begin in Winchester and parts of Frederick County

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Starting March 29th, the City of Winchester’s Utilities Division will start testing and flushing hydrants for their residents in Winchester and Frederick County.

The process will continue through October and will not disrupt service. People might notice some discolored water during the flushing process. The Utilities Division said that is usually just caused by harmless silt and minerals that build up in the water mains and is nothing to worry about in terms of water safety.

The process is intended to help make sure the hydrants are working properly for firefighters in the event of an emergency.

If you’re still dealing with water discoloration after crews have flushed hydrants, you should run all faucets for one to two minutes to help clear the water.