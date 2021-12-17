Hundreds of Fairfax High School students protesting and petitioning after racial assault

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — About 350 students protested and more than 14,000 community members signed a petition following an incident between two students that took place at Fairfax High School on Tuesday afternoon.

A Fairfax High School student assaulted another student of the school, according to the petition on Change.org, which had over 14,000 signatures by Friday evening. The petition states that the student used racial slurs against the other student, knocked her out and took off her hijab, leaving her exposed without her veil.

“The school is conducting an investigation into the incident and no further details can be shared at this stage as administrators work to establish the facts. Fairfax County Public Schools and City of Fairfax Schools support the rights of students to peacefully protest.” Julie Moult, FCPS Media Relations Manager

Julie Moult, Media Relations Manager with Fairfax County Public School, says they are committed in providing a welcoming, safe and inclusive environment for students of all races.

“FCPS condemns all acts of intolerance and violence in our community, most importantly in our schools,” said Moult.