Hundreds gather at Mount Vernon High School to showcase performances

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– Teachers, participants, and students filled the hallways of Mount Vernon High School to perform their talents.

Over 100 students from across the east coast traveled to Virginia to showcase their Color guard competition performances. An organization called Atlantic Indoor Association competes with Virginia and North Carolina schools splitting the day up at Mount Vernon High showcasing the student’s color guard and percussion performances that they worked on since the fall. Officials said not a lot of people know about color guard which is why this event is celebrated.

Rachel Gillow, Color guard Instructor said, “We’re hosting the event today so this is a huge fundraiser for Mount Vernon High School it brings in schools from all over Virginia and North Carolina. It brings exposure to our school positive exposure which is really awesome its a big fundraiser.”

Grillow said she hopes to always improve her students because her love for this will never die.