Human Trafficking awareness film screening held in Chantilly

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Western Fairfax County Women’s Club hosted a film screening and program Thursday evening to shed light on human trafficking that occurs in Northern Virginia.

The film titled “Not My Life” exposes human trafficking and modern slavery. It was shown at the Chantilly Regional Library. Community members gathered to support the film but to also learn about the dangers and warning signs on human trafficking that often go unnoticed.

“Human trafficking exists with young girls who still live at home,” said Vicki Gaboury, the GFWC Fairfax County Women’s Club president. “So it’s not your idea of what you think of a group of girls who are kidnapped or taken, or put into a room and then sold for sex, continuously over and over again.”

In order to watch the film, you can rent it from the GFWC Fairfax County Women’s club by reaching out to them on their website or social media at:

https://wfcwc.org/contact-us.html