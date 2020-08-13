Human remains possibly dating back to 1700s or 1800s found in Urbanna backyard

URBANNA, Va. (WAVY) — The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office says human remains that could be centuries old were uncovered in a backyard during a pool installation last month.

Now, an investigation and exhumation of the grave is underway.

Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a backyard in Urbanna July 20 for a report of possible human remains found while digging for the installation of a pool.

Once authorities arrived on scene, they called the Virginia Department of Historical Resources.

Dr. David Brown with the Fairfield Foundation came to the scene and said he believed the remains could date back to the 1700s or 1800s. at that time, the Fairfield Foundation froze the scene until they could get permits to exhume the remains.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, the Fairfield Foundation’s data investigations was given a permit from the Department of Historical Resources to exhume the grave.

Detectives with Middlesex are helping through the process with forensics. Investigations Sgt. Eric Vanfossen is a certified archaeological technician, the sheriff’s office said.

Large piles of earth are also being sifted through for more data and evidence.

(Photo courtesy: Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo courtesy: Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office)

